BJP will win with huge majority: Jual Oram

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has not been introduced in the State for which crores of families of the State are still deprived of facilities provided under the Central health scheme.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in Odisha with a thumping majority, said Jual Oram here on Monday. Lashing out at Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government in the State, Oram pointed out at rampant corruption by BJD leaders and said the same has been exposed by an expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has not been introduced in the State for which crores of families of the State are still deprived of facilities provided under the Central health scheme. The scheme also has a provision of providing health services not only in Government hospitals but also in private hospitals but the State Government ignored the Central scheme and started its own parallel health scheme. “A signature campaign has been launched for implementation of Central health scheme where one crore people of Odisha will sign the petition in seven days,” Oram said.

Oram further said, the State Government has failed in providing basic health services as several hospitals lack equipment while in others those are gathering dust. Regarding the Pada Yatra of BJD against petrol and diesel hike, Oram said the State Government also has a major responsibility in deducting State tax that is being derived from fuel but the Government is putting the blame on Centre.

The Union Minister attended workers’ meet at Muniguda, where the labourers of Bissamcuttack and Gunupur constituency were present and also met workers of Rayagada constituency.Among others district president Siba Shankar Ullaka , vice chairman of Rashtriya Janajati Morcha, Kaliram Majhi, former MPs Giridhari Gamang, Jayaram Pangi and Rajat Madala were present.

