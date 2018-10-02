College campus on fire as polls suspended in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Campus violence has led to the cancellation of students’ union election in several colleges and universities in the State. Following Utkal University’s decision to cancel the poll on Saturday, Ravenshaw University and Madhusudan Law College, here toed the line following violent incidents on the premises on Monday.

While the authorities of Madhusudan Law College have set a condition for the students to give in writing that they would not resort to violence in order to hold the election, Ravenshaw University stuck to its decision.

“We followed the decision of Utkal University which on Saturday had announced not to conduct the students’ polls this year owing to the campus violence and student unrest,” said MS Law College Principal Sukant Kumar Nanda adding that the matter would be discussed in the next staff council meeting on Wednesday.

As per the decision of the Executive Council, Ravenshaw University authorities on Friday published a notification to conduct indirect elections to the students’ union this year. But the students staged a demonstration in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the decision. They also detained around 60 teaching staff for more than four hours.

“We have decided not to hold the students’ union polls this year as violence and student unrest continue on the campus,” said Ravenshaw Vice-Chancellor Prof Ishan Kumar Patro.Sambalpur: The decision of Sambalpur University to cancel the poll led to protest by two groups of students.

The supporters of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal blocked the road in front of the university gate for about one hour while the students having allegiance to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the university.

Chairperson of the university’s PG Council Padmabati Gahan said they had received demand from Sambalpur University Teachers’ Association, heads of all the departments and superintendents of the hostels against the election. Subsequently, the university syndicate took the decision of cancelling the election.

Bhadrak: Dhamnagar College election was cancelled after some outsiders hurled a bomb at the college which led the students to ransack office and classrooms. The college was also closed sin die. Dhamnagar IIC said police have been deployed in the college to maintain law and order.

Baripada: Many students of Nilagiri College in Balasore district resorted to agitation protesting against cancellation of students’ union election. They were sitting on a dharna in front of the Sub-Collector’s office demanding withdrawal of the decision till the report was filed.