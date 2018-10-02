Devotees flout queue system in Puri temple

By Express News Service

PURI: The queue system for darshan of deities at the Jagannath Temple was flouted by many devotees as they dismantled the barricades and entered the temple by breaking the queue on Monday.The incident took place soon after the gates were opened for “magala arati darshan” in the morning. The devotees, who visit the temple everyday for the ‘mangala arati’, dismantled the barricades put up on the ‘Baisi Pahacha’. The queue system was implemented for the first time by Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on the day.

On the other hand, the priests also went on a strike as they had little space to perform ‘Shradha’ on the steps due to the barricades. As per religious practice, family heads observe ‘Pitru Pakshya’ and make offerings to their ancestors by performing ‘Shradha’ on the temple steps during this fortnight.Later, SJTA Chief Administrator PK Mahapatra along with District Magistrate Jyotiprakash Das and IGP Soumendra Priyadarshi went in queue along with devotees to know the difficulties.

Mahapatra told mediapersons that adequate space on the steps of ‘Baisi Pahacha’ was left for performing ‘Shradha’ and a special entry would be opened to facilitate senior citizens and local devotees, who visit the temple daily, to witness Mangal Arati.

Entire barricade area would be covered with canopies to protect the devotees from heat, said Mahapatra. District Magistrate said there is no provision for VVIP darshan and entry.Meanwhile, some religious institutions, activists of Jagannath Sena and individuals have called Puri bandh on October 3 to protest the queue system.

It will be implemented once every week till the month of Kartik. This was done as per the suggestions by the Supreme Court towards the temple reforms.