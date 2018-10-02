Home States Odisha

Girl in same sex relationship ends life

Tension ran high in Nilagiri area of Balasore after a girl student who was allegedly in a same-sex relationship, committed suicide after her partner refused to marry.

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high in Nilagiri area of Balasore after a girl student who was allegedly in a same-sex relationship, committed suicide after her partner refused to marry. The deceased has been identified as Sasmita Dey, a Plus-III final year student. Sasmita had hung herself from a ceiling fan on September 28, said police.

Police arrested Sasmita’s partner after recovering a hand note which described why she committed suicide. The accused partner is Liki Biswal a Plus-III final degree Science student of the same college. According to police, Sasmita was in a relationship with Liki, who was staying in a mess near the college hostel. A few days back, Sasmita had requested her partner to marry her. But, Sasmita took the extreme step as Liki turned down her request, informed police.

After recovering the hand-written notes and mobile phone of the deceased girl student, police have arrested her ‘partner’ and registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“From the hand-written notes it is evident that they were in a relationship. The day when Sasmita committed suicide she had called her partner multiple times. She took the extreme step after the other girl didn’t receive her call,” Nilagiri police station’s IIC Lalita Modi said the accused was produced in Nilgai SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody after bail plea was rejected.

