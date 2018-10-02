Nod for Rs 17 crore projects under different schemes 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting chaired by its Chairman and Information Technology Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera on Monday approved project proposals worth Rs 17 crore under different schemes.

While the panel approved Rs 3.5 crore for 64 projects under Biju KBK Yojana, Rs 13.49 crore was sanctioned to 1,273 projects under Goapabandhu Grameen Yojana (GGY) for 2018-19 financial year. Under GGY scheme, 937 projects have been cleared for electrification of schools and anganwadi centres in the district at an estimated cost of Rs 3.46 crore.

Similarly, Rs 6.37 crore will be used for 198 projects in construction of roads and Rs 3.46 crore for drinking water supply works.

The district administration has been focusing on the priority areas like development of roads, construction of culverts and electrification of schools and anganwadi centres in the district, said district Collector Manish Agarwal at the meeting held at DRDA Conference Hall here.

Expressing concern over large-scale damage of roads due to recent floods, the DPC members urged the Minister to sanction special grants for repairing and new construction.

Among others, Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami and his Chitrakonda counterpart Dambru Sisa, DRDA Project Director Lingaraj Panda, DRDA Additional Project Director (Finance) Manas Mishra and other district level officials were present.