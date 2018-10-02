Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dubs Centre empty vessel making loudest noise

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday dubbed the BJP-led government at the Centre as an "empty vessel that makes the loudest noise" vis-a-vis the promises made to the state.

He said that the BJP had promised 'special category state' status to Odisha but the state's people are still awaiting the fulfilment of the promise.

"In its poll manifesto, the BJP had promised to accord this status to Odisha, but nothing has been done so far. As we know, empty vessels make the most noise," said Patnaik after flagging off his party Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) 'Jana Sampark Padayatra' here.

He said that the National Democratic Alliance government has not been able to live up to the expectations of the people.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister claimed, his BJD government had fulfilled all its promises.

He said that there would be no dearth of fund for the development of Odisha.

Patnaik said that the state was forced to implement its own food security programme as deserving beneficiaries were left out under the National Food Security Act.

The Jana Samparka Padayatra will be undertaken across the state for a month, during which BJD workers and leaders will reach out to the people and create awareness about welfare programmes of the Patnaik government.