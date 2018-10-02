Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dubs Centre empty vessel making loudest noise

Naveen Patnaik said that the BJP had promised 'special category state' status to Odisha but the state's people are still awaiting the fulfilment of the promise.

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday dubbed the BJP-led government at the Centre as an "empty vessel that makes the loudest noise" vis-a-vis the promises made to the state.

He said that the BJP had promised 'special category state' status to Odisha but the state's people are still awaiting the fulfilment of the promise.

"In its poll manifesto, the BJP had promised to accord this status to Odisha, but nothing has been done so far. As we know, empty vessels make the most noise," said Patnaik after flagging off his party Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) 'Jana Sampark Padayatra' here.

He said that the National Democratic Alliance government has not been able to live up to the expectations of the people.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister claimed, his BJD government had fulfilled all its promises.

He said that there would be no dearth of fund for the development of Odisha.

Patnaik said that the state was forced to implement its own food security programme as deserving beneficiaries were left out under the National Food Security Act.

The Jana Samparka Padayatra will be undertaken across the state for a month, during which BJD workers and leaders will reach out to the people and create awareness about welfare programmes of the Patnaik government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Jana Samparka Padayatra BJP-led government special category state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru