Odisha gets over 12 percent surplus rain

Despite late arrival of monsoon, over 12 per cent surplus rainfall was recorded in the State from June to September this year.

Published: 02nd October 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite late arrival of monsoon, over 12 per cent surplus rainfall was recorded in the State from June to September this year.

“Eleven districts have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent whereas 19 districts have received normal rainfall between +19 per cent and -19 per cent during the period from June 1 to September 30,” office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said. The cumulative average rainfall of the State during the three months is a surplus of 12.6 per cent.

The SRC office said 111 blocks have received surplus rainfall of more than 19 per cent while 172 blocks have received normal rainfall between +19 per cent and -19 per cent during the monsoon. It, however, said 27 blocks received deficit rainfall of -19 per cent and four blocks, three in Balangir, have received scanty rainfall.

The blocks where a shortfall of -39 to -59 per cent was recorded during this period are Muribahal, Loisingha, Belpada (all in Balangir) and Tangarpali in Sundargarh.

