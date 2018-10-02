Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup: 250 hotel rooms booked for teams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is leaving no stones unturned to provide warm hospitality to teams slated to participate in Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16.

Around 250 rooms have been booked for the players and officials of 16 teams in five top hotels of the Capital including Trident Hilton, Mayfair Lagoon, Swosti Premium, Sandy’s Tower and Fortune Park Shishmo. The Indian team, presently lodged at Hotel Sandy’s Tower for the national camp, will stay there till the end of the mega sports event. Sources said Hockey India and International Hockey Federation (IHF) officials will be accommodated at Hotel Trident Hilton while players of three to four teams will be lodged at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon.

The observers of the participating countries will arrive here shortly to finalise hotels for their teams. Observers from New Zealand and Malaysia have already visited different hotels in the city and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.All the teams along with officials are expected to reach here by the second week of November.

Each team comprising 18 players, chief coach, assistant coach, goal keeper coach, physical trainer, team doctor, physiotherapist, massage therapist, Yoga therapist and manager will requires 13 to 15 rooms.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Monday visited the World Cup venue at Kalinga Stadium which will be inaugurated on October 10. Renovation and construction works at the venue have reached the last phase while work on hockey turf and stadium lighting has already been completed.