Odisha's Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University third cleanest campus in country

BHUBANESWAR: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University has been placed third in the country in Swachh Campus Ranking conducted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh presented the plaque and certificate to the university’s deputy registrar Sidhya Brat Dash at an event held in New Delhi on Monday. The only institution in its category from Odisha to figure in the top 10 Swachh Campus rankings, SOA was ranked 24 in the country in the university category by National Institutional Ranking Framework and 38 among all institutions.

As many as 10,000 students are enrolled in nine different institutions such as engineering, medical sciences, dental sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and biotechnology, management, legal studies, nursing, hospitality and tourism management and agricultural sciences under the university.University officials said SOA has been using solar power across its different campuses and has put in place rainwater harvesting facilities.