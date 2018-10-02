Home States Odisha

Odisha's Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University third cleanest campus in country

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University has been placed third in the country in Swachh Campus Ranking conducted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

SOA deputy registrar Sidhya Brat Dhir receiving the award in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University has been placed third in the country in Swachh Campus Ranking conducted by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh presented the plaque and certificate to the university’s deputy registrar Sidhya Brat Dash at an event held in New Delhi on Monday.  The only institution in its category from Odisha to figure in the top 10 Swachh Campus rankings, SOA was ranked 24 in the country in the university category by National Institutional Ranking Framework and 38 among all institutions.

As many as 10,000 students are enrolled in nine different institutions such as engineering, medical sciences, dental sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and biotechnology, management, legal studies, nursing, hospitality and tourism management and agricultural sciences under the university.University officials said SOA has been using solar power across its different campuses and has put in place rainwater harvesting facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University Cleanest campus Swachh Campus Ranking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC