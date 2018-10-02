Home States Odisha

PCR vehicle attacked, two cops injured in Khandagiri

Khandagiri police confirmed that Agni was handed over to them by locals. However, since he was seriously injured, they sent him to a hospital for treatment.

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tension flared up at Raghunath Nagar in Khandagiri on Monday evening as irate residents attacked the personnel of a PCR van after bombs were hurled in the locality by some miscreants.

Two policemen sustained injuries in the incident. Sources said a man named Agni had attacked a resident of Raghunath Nagar a couple of days back. However, Agni was caught and thrashed by locals who later handed him over to the police.

Khandagiri police confirmed that Agni was handed over to them by locals. However, since he was seriously injured, they sent him to a hospital for treatment. On Monday evening, associates of Agni hurled bombs at Raghunath Nagar following which the locals got infuriated and staged agitation. The protest soon turned ugly as the locals vandalised a shop in Sarakantara area. On being informed, a PCR vehicle reached the spot to pacify the agitators. However, the locals damaged the police vehicle and attacked the cops.
Later police personnel armed with riot gear rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. However, the irate locals started pelting stones at them. Khandagiri police said two cops sustained injuries in the protests which broke out at about 9 pm.

Bomb hurled at car of MP’s son 

Bhubaneswar: A bomb was hurled at the car of Rajya Sabha MP Prashant Nanda’s son on Monday evening. Police said the damaged car was found in Begunia. “So far, we have not received any complaint in this regard. We suspect that the MP’s son was travelling in the vehicle and he managed to escape unhurt,” said Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray. Further investigation into the matter is on.

