Plastic ban in six cities from today in Odisha 

The State Government’s plastic ban order will come into force in five municipal corporations and Puri Municipality from Tuesday.

Published: 02nd October 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s plastic ban order will come into force in five municipal corporations and Puri Municipality from Tuesday.

Director, Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak said three months after the ban is imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Puri, it will be extended to the remaining Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The Forest and Environment department will be the nodal agency for enforcement of the ban while the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department will be the executing authority. The implementation of the order will be monitored by district collectors and municipal commissioners, he informed.

Special Secretary, Forest and Environment and Director, Environment K Murugesan told Express that the municipal administrations will have one month from the date of enforcement to mobilise their staff and create public awareness through ICT activities. He said the Government has allowed manufacturing of plastic sheets above 50 microns. However, there will be a blanket ban on use of polythene bags of any shape, size and thickness as well as water pouches. As per Government notification, there is restriction on sale, trade, manufacturing, import, storing and transporting of single-use plastic such as drinking water packed in polythene terephthalate bottles of less than 500 ml capacity and cutlery made of thermocol, polyurethane or plastic.

All business establishments, especially manufacturers, shops and shopping malls have been issued directions in this regard. Appropriate action will be taken against those violating the norms, Murugesan said. “Small vendors who flout the norms will be penalised as per the municipal by-laws while action will be taken against manufacturers, dealers and major commercial establishments as per environment protection Act which prescribes minimum punishment of five years’ jail term and fine upto `one lakh,” he added.

The Special Secretary, however, said there is no provision to penalise people for using plastic bags.
“Instead of penalising people, we have decided to launch mass awareness campaign for greater public participation in the drive,” he said.

Caterers for plastic-free events

Bhubaneswar: Members of All Odisha Caterer Association (AOCA) will soon launch a campaign to make social events plastic free. A decision to this effect was taken at the second general body meeting of the association held here recently. “Use of non-biodegradable plastic, which is common in social gatherings, poses a threat to the ecological system. Hence, the members have decided to refrain from using such products in social events,” said AOCA president Binay Bhusan Pattnaik while welcoming the State Government’s move
to ban use of plastic. 

