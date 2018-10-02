Stray dog menace haunts Jeypore residents

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Packs of stray dogs roaming on the streets, public parks and market places are a common sight in the town. With civic authorities handicapped by lack of dog-catchers, hundreds of canines have a field day feasting on garbage and chasing residents.

According to sources, while many children have suffered dog bites, people in residential colonies hesitate to venture out after dark due to the dog menace. “Dogs chase us even during the day. At least 20 to 25 dogs can be spotted in our street. Joggers carry bamboo sticks and cyclists fill their pockets with stones to ward off dogs,” said a resident.

The increasing stray dog population has also led to a surge in the number of accidents involving two-wheelers. The stray dogs have caused around 30 accidents and 43 people have suffered serious dog bite injuries in the last month. Last week, a young woman sustained serious injuries following an accident due to stray dogs near the Sub-Collector’s office.

The sources said the number of stray dogs has gone up from 300 in 2013 to around 3000 over these years in the town due to lack of measures to enforce animal birth control programme. The civic body has also failed to carry out dogs’ sterilisation, they added.

Five years back, the civic body had formed several squads to catch stray dogs under the programme to check the population. The health wing of the Municipality was paying `100 per dog to squad members. Later, the drive was stopped due to lack of dog catchers.

Municipal Health Officer Arun Padhi said, “The challenge in finding dog-catchers remains the only hindrance to canine birth control in the town. Though the civic body is ready to pay hefty sums to the dog catchers, no one is interested to join the squad. However, the municipality is planning to hire dog catchers from neighbouring Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur civic bodies.”