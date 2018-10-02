Home States Odisha

Woman pushed out of train, survives

A woman miraculously escaped death after being allegedly pushed out of a moving train by her husband near Jenapur railway station in Jajpur district on Sunday night.

By Express News Service

The woman, identified as Sabitri Das of Mundamala Adivasi Sahi under Jajpur Road police limits, lost one of her legs in the mishap, Government Railway Police (GRP) said. She was initially admitted to Jajpur Road hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. Police said the accused, Rabindra Kumar Das, a native of Kolkata, had married Sabitri at Mundamala where he works. Rabindra along with Sabitri, who is his second wife, had gone to West Bengal a couple of days back and was returning to Jajpur Road.

“The couple got into an argument over some family matter in the train. Later, a scuffle ensued between the two and Rabindra pushed Sabitri out of the running train near Jenapur railway station,” said a Jajpur Road GRP official. While the woman miraculously survived, her left leg was amputated below the knee as it got crushed under the wheels of the train. Locals rescued the victim from the railway tracks and admitted her to Jajpur Road hospital. Later, GRP was informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, on the basis of Sabitri’s statement, GRP has registered a case against Rabindra who is absconding and is investigating the matter. “We have launched a manhunt and the accused will be arrested soon,” a GRP official said.

