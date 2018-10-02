Home States Odisha

Woman’s body found in car

The body of a married woman was recovered from a car near Mahaveer Nagar within Lingaraj police limits under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning.

By Express News Service

The victim was identified as P Tanuja Aich of Nuagaon. She was found lying near the driver’s seat with injuries on her face. It is suspected that the car met with an accident following which the driver parked the vehicle on the roadside and fled the spot, leaving Tanuja inside.

Police said the vehicle is registered in the name of a private firm and Sangram Aich, Tanuja’s husband who runs a coaching centre, is absconding. The victim’s family members alleged that Tanuja was murdered and informed the police that her relationship with Sangram was strained. “We have registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. Further investigation is on,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said.

