BJP women clash with police  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Hundreds of BJP Mahila Morcha activists on Tuesday clashed with police while trying to enter Naveen Nivas during a demonstration demanding ouster of Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy for his anti-women comments.

More than 100 Morcha activists were detained by police following the scuffle in front of Naveen Nivas. Criticising the police for misbehaving with women activists of BJP, State president of Mahila Morcha Pravati Parida described it as unfortunate and demanded strong action against the guilty.

She announced that protests by Mahila Morcha against Maharathy will continue till his dismissal from the Ministry.“We demand immediate apology and ouster of the Minister from Cabinet for his comments which has hurt the sentiments of women,” State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said. 

