Kalinga Stadium set to be disabled-friendly  

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Stadium, which will host Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup from November 28 to December 16, is gearing up with infrastructure to facilitate the physical challenged persons to enjoy the grand event.The newly constructed North gallery’s basement has been exclusively marked for the people with disabilities (PWDs). Besides, the East stands have lift facility and special entrances for them. 

To avoid traffic congestion and give safe passage to the spectators two new foot over bridges (FOBs) are being constructed near to the stadium entrance. While one FOB has been designed with steps to cross the busy road and another will be installed with ramps for the convenience of senior citizens and wheelchair spectators to get access to the stadium.

Sports and Youth Services Director Vineel Krishna said the sitting capacity of the stadium is being doubled from 7000 to almost 15000. Along with the expansion of existing gallery infrastructure, two new stands and pavilions have been constructed.For the convenience of the mobility of the spectators, numerous entry gates have been built. Besides, internal and external roads leading to the entry gates have been widened for the commuters, said Vineel. 

