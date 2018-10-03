Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik way ahead in race: Survey

Another major worry for the BJP is that it has failed to leverage the popularity of NDA Government’s flagship programmes in its favour.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha heads towards the election year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appears to be firmly saddled in the driver’s seat while the much-hyped Mission 120 of BJP is not gaining traction with the people, a tracker poll on voters’ mood in the State has revealed.

Naveen is heads and shoulders over the Opposition with 51.7 per cent voters rooting for a fifth consecutive term for him, the pre-poll survey conducted by Hyderabad-based political research organisation Peoples Pulse ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections has shown. The BJP’s face Dharmendra Pradhan has 22.8 per cent backers while 15.3 per cent favour Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik for the Chief Minister’s post.

Despite being in power for 18 years, the BJD stewarded by Naveen continues to be untouched by anti-incumbency with overwhelming 41.8 per cent respondents favouring the party while 23.3 per cent backed BJP and 21.9 per cent Congress. Since 2014 polls, the BJD has sustained a marginal drop of 1.6 per percent in its vote share but the BJP has gained a significant 5.3 per cent, largely at the cost of Congress which has lost 3.8 per cent. The BJP’s core voters, the middle class, though are staying with the party with 34.6 per cent preference.

Naveen Patnaik’s performance as the Chief Minister has also got massive thumbs up from the voters with 61.5 per cent of respondents rating it good and 7.7 per cent average while 30.8 per cent rated it bad. Over 43 per cent attribute his clean image and good administration as the main reason for preferring him while 21.6 per cent cited only clean image. Naveen all set for 5th term: Survey

A significant 14.7 per cent also said there was no strong alternative to Naveen in the State.
The tracker poll, first of the three to be released before 2019 Elections, was conducted in mid-September and tried to ascertain the popular mood in the State along with studying the voters’ minds. It consisted of a secret ballot and structured questionnaire. The survey was carried out across 22 Assembly segments comprising 15 per cent of total constituencies, with proper representation in terms of gender, caste, religion, age and occupation.

Research scholars from Political Science Departments of Ravenshaw University Cuttack and Fakir Mohan Senapati University Balasore conducted the fieldwork.The survey reveals that the BJP has not been able to sustain the momentum gained in the panchayat polls last year and has plateaued too early. The Congress, on the other hand, appears to be recovering ground following the appointment of Niranjan Patnaik as OPCC president earlier this year. Over 24 per cent of respondents said the Odisha Congress has gained by his appointment.

Another major worry for the BJP is that it has failed to leverage the popularity of NDA Government’s flagship programmes in its favour. An interesting fact thrown up by the survey is that 46.1 per cent of respondents claimed to have availed the benefits of PM Narendra Modi’s dream project Ujjwala Yojana but a whopping 64.2 percent attribute the scheme to the State Government.

Naveen, however, has his headaches in the form of strong anti-incumbency against his party legislators with nearly 60 per cent rating their MLA’s performance bad and over 55.8 per cent stating that they would lose. Unemployment and price rise are also agitating voters’ minds. Western Odisha is also a problem region with 46 per cent stating that they have been discriminated against by the Naveen Patnaik Government.On the national front, though, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be at the top with 49.7 per cent in his favour as against 31.7 per cent backing Rahul Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NDA Government Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur