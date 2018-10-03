Home States Odisha

Odisha's food security launched  

The State scheme will cover 25 lakh people left out of the NFSA and provide five kg rice in a month at ` one per kg to each beneficiary.

Published: 03rd October 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the State’s own food security scheme to cover those left out from the Centre’s National Food Security Act (NFSA).The CM launched the scheme by interacting with people from four districts of Balasore, Balangir, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj via video conferencing at the Secretariat here.

The State scheme will cover 25 lakh people left out of the NFSA and provide five kg rice in a month at ` one per kg to each beneficiary. The State exchequer will bear a burden of Rs 442 crore for the scheme. Stating that there will not be shortage of funds for implementation of schemes for the service of people, Naveen said nobody will be left out from food security in Odisha.

“I am very happy to launch the scheme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This is your money and the money of Odisha. Everyone has a right to food security,” he said while interacting with people during the launching ceremony. Chief Secretary AP Padhi and senior officials were present during the launching while Ministers and MLAs attended functions at the district level organised in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister kicked off the Gandhi Jyoti Yatra on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smruti Peeth in Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition featuring Mahatma’s visit to Odisha. During his visit to Odisha, the Father of the Nation had stayed at Balianta for three days. Naveen said the State Government will organise several functions for two years for propagation of thoughts and ideals of Gandhiji. 

Naveen inaugurated a new bridge named Mahatma Gandhi Setu over Kushabhadra river on Balianta-Balakati road constructed at a cost of `27 crore. He also unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the bridge. 

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Assembly premises. Among others, Governor Ganeshi Lal, Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat, Information and Public Relations Minister Pratap Jena, Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and several eminent personalities were present.

