Phulbani Government College declared sine die

The Phulbani Government College was declared closed sine die on Monday following student unrest on the issue of faulty valuation of semester papers.

Published: 03rd October 2018

By Express News Service

PHULBANI : The Phulbani Government College was declared closed sine die on Monday following student unrest on the issue of faulty valuation of semester papers. On Monday, students of Commerce branch turned violent when they found that out of the 300 students who wrote the 4th semester examination, 90 students were given zero marks. 

The irate students ransacked the classrooms, common room and destroyed the furniture in Principal’s chamber before staging agitation in front of college gate and blocking Berhampur-Phulbani main road. They are demanding revaluation of papers.

In-charge Principal Ranjan Mahalik informed police, following which SP Prateek Singh and IIC, Town police station, Satyabrata Rout tried to pacify the students but as none paid heed police took four of the student leaders to police station. As the situation did not improve in the evening, Principal declared sine die.

