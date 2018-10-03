Plastic-free campaign at Chilika  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday launched a year-long drive to make the lagoon and its tourist locations free from plastic and garbage. CDA Chief Executive Susanta Nanda said on the first day, the drive was conducted at Balugaon in which youth volunteers and cadets of NCC and Scouts from nearby schools participated and cleaned the area.

On Wednesday, the outreach programme will be organised at Baliharachandi and will be subsequently extended to other places such as Rambha, Satpada, Barkul, Manikpatna and Kalijai island. “Chilika is spread over 1,100 square km and we have chosen around 12 tourist spots for the annual drive. Around 13 lakh tourists visit these places annually.

Keeping these places free from plastic and garbage and protect the eco-sensitive zone tops CDA’s agenda,” Nanda said. “Our focus is on involving more youth and students, local communities, eco-clubs as well as motor boat associations and create mass awareness to keep the lagoon and its tourist spots plastic and garbage-free,” he added.