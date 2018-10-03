‘Pua Juintia’ celebrated by mothers across western Odisha

Home States Odisha

On the auspicious day, mothers gather in groups at open spaces in their respective localities and perform the puja in the evening.

On the wee hours of next day, the mothers take a holy dip in the nearby river or tank and perform rituals on the banks of the river.

SAMBALPUR: Festive fervour and enthusiasm marked the celebration of ‘Pua Juintia’ across western Odisha on Tuesday. Mothers across the region observed  24-hour long ‘Pua Juintia’ festival and prayed for long lives and well being of their sons and daughters.  ‘Pua Juintia’, also known as ‘Dutibahana Osha’, holds special significance in the region and marks the umbilical relationship between mother and her children.

The festival is observed on Ashwina Krushnapakhya Astami (eighth day of dark fortnight of Odia month Ashwina). On the auspicious day, mothers gather in groups at open spaces in their respective localities and perform the puja in the evening.

During the festival, Lord Dutibahana is worshiped at the open space, which is decorated with mango leaves and flowers. The mother worships Lord Dutibahana with 108 duba (strands of green grass) and 108 grains of arua rice (non-boiled rice) wrapped in a fresh sal leaf besides the juinta (thread), jugar (made of puffed paddy) and tikhri (made of mung) as prasad. A similar wrapping is also made for each of the children and it is part of the offering to Lord Dutibahana.

On the wee hours of next day, the mothers take a holy dip in the nearby river or tank and perform rituals on the banks of the river. Then, they touch each wrapping of green grass bundled together and packed in a sal leaf on their children from head to toe seven times.

Touching of strand of grass is the most important ritual of the festival as it is believed that it protects the children from ills and evils. Juintia is then tied on the wrists of the children. Delicacies and gifts are offered and the mothers break their fast.

