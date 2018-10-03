Ravenshaw will not be closed sine die: VC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as several students’ groups of Ravenshaw University intensified their protest demanding direct election to the students’ union, authorities on Tuesday made it clear that the varsity would not be declared sine die.After being detained by agitating students inside his office for around 12 hours on the day, Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro along with other staff were rescued by police.

Later, Patro told mediapersons that sine die would not be declared in the university owing to activities of a few offenders as it would hamper the future of 8,000 students. “There is no question of sine die.

If the student unrest continues on campus, action will be taken as per law,” said Patro. He said show-cause notice would be issued to the girls who returned to their hostels late on Monday night and stringent action would be taken against those who fail to furnish satisfactory reply to the notice.