Home States Odisha

Sharman Joshi shares his journey from stage to screen

For someone who grew up breathing theatre, film is another medium of bringing forth his talent to a larger audience.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sharman Joshi. (Photo | EPS)

By V Lalita
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  For someone who grew up breathing theatre, film is another medium of bringing forth his talent to a larger audience. For many, chocolate-faced hero with college-boy looks Sharman Joshi might be popular for his character Raju Rastogi from the 2009 flick ‘3 Idiots’, but the artiste’s acting prowess comes from theatre where he spends most part of his life.

Sharman, who has already proved his skills on the 75 mm with movies like Golmaal, Rang de Basanti or Ferrari ki Sawari and a lesser known film ‘Sorry Bhai’, is a well-known name in the theatre world. 
Theatre is what brought him to Bhubaneswar for the first time, about two years back. The actor was in the State Capital with his play ‘Main aur Tum’, which talked about extramarital affairs but was not well-received in the City which was still to come to reality with such relationships. The play was widely criticised for the issue we dealt with. Many came forward asking me if I was endorsing such relationships,” says Sharman. 

Talking about his growing up years, Sharman says, “Since my father is a theatre veteran, my memories with theatre started quite early. In my younger days, I would see my father direct plays and stage rehearsals. At one point, the only way of me performing was the theatre. It was only after I grew up that I realised there were other mediums too.”

Sharman says theatre prepared him for cinema. “After watching me in a play, theatre guru Satyadev Dubey liked my work and asked my father to send me for workshop sessions,’’ he says.His journey to cinema world began after Dubey suggested his name for Godmother. Between Godmother and Rang de Basanti, the actor went back to theatre and acted in several plays. “I treat theatre as a Ranji Trophy. As a performing art, I believe that I should act in such a way that I should make it count,” he said on the sidelines of the seventh edition of Odisha Literary Festival organised by The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar which concluded recently.

The actor has his own production house Sharman Joshi Productions which he started four years back. After a decade of acting in movies, Joshi returned to theatre in 2015 with Raju Raja Ram Aur Main which was followed by Main Aur Tum in 2016 and The Play That Goes Wrong, a Broadway play, the next year.
Sharman’s next movie, Kaashi in Search of Ganga, is set for October 26 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raju Rastogi Sharman Joshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur