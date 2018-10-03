Home States Odisha

Sola Puja kicks off at Shakti shrines  

Festive fervour gripped prominent Shakti shrines in Cuttack district with the beginning of 16-day ‘Sola Puja’ of Goddess Durga from Tuesday. 

Published: 03rd October 2018

Devotees taking out the Kalas yatra of Goddess Bhattarika in a grand procession from Ganta Ghar to the temple located on the banks of Mahanadi river | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Festive fervour gripped prominent Shakti shrines in Cuttack district with the beginning of 16-day ‘Sola Puja’ of Goddess Durga from Tuesday. The shrines of Cuttack Chandi and Gada Chandi in the city, Charchika in Banki, Tripura Sundari Maa Bhattarika in Badamba, Pragala in Narasinghpur, Durga in Tigiria, Hara-Chandi in Nischintakoili and Dhumabati in Choudwar are the prominent Shakti Pithas where the 16-day Durga Puja also called ‘Parbana’ will be observed with traditional gaiety and spiritual fervour. 

The presiding deities of these shrines are adorned with different attires, weapons and ornaments daily. Rituals of ‘Sodasha Upachara Puja’ are also performed everyday at the shines with recital of hymns of ‘Chandi Patha’, ‘Homa’ Puja and offering of ‘Pana’ from Mulastami to Bijaya Dasami day.

In Badamba, the ‘Ayudha’ (weapons) of Goddess Bhattarika along with a ‘Kalash’ (holy pitcher) were taken out in a grand procession after which the rituals of Sola Puja began. On the first day, Tripura Sundari Maa Bhattarika was adorned with the Jagadhatri attire. Devotees observe the 16-day Parabana by offering delicious Bhogas at the shrine. Besides the delicacies, fish is also offered as Bhoga in some Shakti shrines during the Sola Puja. 

