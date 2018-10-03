Home States Odisha

Tension continues over group clash

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:09 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five platoons of police force were deployed to prevent further flare up of the situation at Raghunath Nagar in Khandagiri area which remained tense on Tuesday after a clash between two rival groups on Monday evening. Irate residents of Raghunath Nagar had attacked the personnel of a PCR van after bombs were hurled in the locality by some miscreants on Monday. Two policemen had sustained injuries in the attack. 

Sources said a man named Agni had attacked a resident of the area a couple of days back. But, Agni was caught and thrashed by the locals who later handed him over to the police. Khandagiri police, instead of taking action against Agni, sent the latter to a hospital for treatment as he had sustained serious injuries in the beating by locals.In a bid to avenge the attack on Agni, his associates hurled bombs at Raghunath Nagar on Monday following which the locals got infuriated and staged agitation. 

The protest soon turned ugly as the locals vandalised a shop in Sarakantara area. On being informed, a PCR vehicle reached the spot to pacify the agitators. However, the locals damaged the police vehicle and also attacked the cops. Khandagiri IIC Himanshu Bhusan Swain said six cases have been registered in this regard. While investigation into the matter is on, no arrests have been made so far, he added.

