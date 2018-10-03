Home States Odisha

Two students rescued by Central Industrial Security Force , one missing in sea

A student of Central School, Paradip went missing while two others were rescued by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd October 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  A student of Central School, Paradip went missing while two others were rescued by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday.The students had gathered at the sea beach to participate in a cleanliness drive, organised by Paradip Municipality at Biju Maidan, under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

However, owing to lack of supervision by the teachers and officials of the civic body, the students ventured into the sea to take bath after the completion of the drive of which three were swept away in deep sea. Hearing their screams, a team of CISF’s fire wing, led by Inspector S K Singh, rushed to the spot and rescued two students, identified as Subham Kulu and Sai Jyoti of Class IX around 100 metres from the beach. The rescued children were administered first-aid at the spot and shifted to port hospital for treatment.

However, another student, identified as Anshuman Das of Class IX, has not yet been traced even as an Indian Coast Guard vessel was pressed into service to rescue him. Sources said the Indian Coast Guard speed boat Gemini capsized during the rescue operation. The personnel in the boat were rescued and their condition is stated to be normal.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the mishap was a result of negligence by teachers and staff of Paradip Municipality. They said Paradip beach is unsafe for bathing due to heavy current yet nothing was done to keep the students safe. Activists of Paradip Citizens Forum have demanded appropriate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Industrial Security Force Child missing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur