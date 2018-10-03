Two students rescued by Central Industrial Security Force , one missing in sea

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A student of Central School, Paradip went missing while two others were rescued by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday.The students had gathered at the sea beach to participate in a cleanliness drive, organised by Paradip Municipality at Biju Maidan, under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

However, owing to lack of supervision by the teachers and officials of the civic body, the students ventured into the sea to take bath after the completion of the drive of which three were swept away in deep sea. Hearing their screams, a team of CISF’s fire wing, led by Inspector S K Singh, rushed to the spot and rescued two students, identified as Subham Kulu and Sai Jyoti of Class IX around 100 metres from the beach. The rescued children were administered first-aid at the spot and shifted to port hospital for treatment.

However, another student, identified as Anshuman Das of Class IX, has not yet been traced even as an Indian Coast Guard vessel was pressed into service to rescue him. Sources said the Indian Coast Guard speed boat Gemini capsized during the rescue operation. The personnel in the boat were rescued and their condition is stated to be normal.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the mishap was a result of negligence by teachers and staff of Paradip Municipality. They said Paradip beach is unsafe for bathing due to heavy current yet nothing was done to keep the students safe. Activists of Paradip Citizens Forum have demanded appropriate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.