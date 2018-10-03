Work on Tata hospital to be over by December

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Work on Tata Steel’s proposed modern 500-bed super-speciality hospital near Sitalpalli village on the outskirts of the city has been expedited. Sources said the firm has set a target to complete the construction of the hospital by December this year. Tata Steel’s commitment to finish the project, which has been delayed owing to various reasons, by the end of this year, augurs well for residents of the silk city who despite having access to Government-owned MKCG Medical College and Hospital, are often referred to Bhubaneswar or neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for advanced and critical treatment.

Tata Steel has proved to be a leading healthcare provider and its sophisticated eye hospital at Samarjholo village on the outskirts of the city bears testimony to it. The proposal to set up the super-speciality hospital at Sitalpalli village was mooted by the firm in 2013 and its foundation was laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the presence of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus P Mistry, managing director (India and South East Asia) of Tata Steel T V Narendra and former Higher Education Minister Pradeep Panigrahi, in 2014.

The hospital will come up on 44 acres of land and have advanced diagnostic facilities.Tata Steel has collaborated with Medica Hospitals, a Kolkata-based healthcare provider. The firm’s officials said the hospital, which was supposed to become operational by the end of 2017, will have super-speciality treatment facilities in all departments, including Oncology and Nephrology.