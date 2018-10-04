Home States Odisha

29 midi buses arrive in Bhubaneswar

The State Capital on Wednesday received 29 midi buses which will be a part of the City’s urban transport ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in November.   

Published: 04th October 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Capital on Wednesday received 29 midi buses which will be a part of the City’s urban transport ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in November. Manufacturer of the midi buses Ashok Leyland will deliver 56 more such vehicles to Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) by October 6, sources said. The buses will be a part the new Special Purpose Vehicle CRUT that has been formed to improve the City’s urban mobility. 

A total of 200 buses, 100 midi buses and 100 standard size buses will be run to improve the City Bus Service in the State Capital ahead of the mega sporting event, CRUT officials said.  The midi buses will be non-air-conditioned and have a seating capacity of 28 passengers. The standard buses will have a seating capacity of 44 passengers. Of the 100 standard size buses, 50 will have air-condition facility. The standard buses will be provided by Tata Motors. 

CRUT officials said currently, the new buses have been kept at the depot of the manufacturer and would be brought to the CRUT bus depot at Bhagabanpur on the City outskirts soon. Once the buses reach the CRUT depot, branding will be done on them.“The buses will start plying before the Men’s Hockey World Cup,’’ the officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices