29 midi buses arrive in City

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital on Wednesday received 29 midi buses which will be a part of the City’s urban transport ahead of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in November. Manufacturer of the midi buses Ashok Leyland will deliver 56 more such vehicles to Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) by October 6, sources said. The buses will be a part the new Special Purpose Vehicle CRUT that has been formed to improve the City’s urban mobility.

A total of 200 buses, 100 midi buses and 100 standard size buses will be run to improve the City Bus Service in the State Capital ahead of the mega sporting event, CRUT officials said. The midi buses will be non-air-conditioned and have a seating capacity of 28 passengers. The standard buses will have a seating capacity of 44 passengers. Of the 100 standard size buses, 50 will have air-condition facility. The standard buses will be provided by Tata Motors.

CRUT officials said currently, the new buses have been kept at the depot of the manufacturer and would be brought to the CRUT bus depot at Bhagabanpur on the City outskirts soon. Once the buses reach the CRUT depot, branding will be done on them.“The buses will start plying before the Men’s Hockey World Cup,’’ the officials added.