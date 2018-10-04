Home States Odisha

Albert Hall Museum replica to come up at Jharpada pandal

Pandal hopping is set to be a delightful experience this year too as puja committees have started work on constructing pandals based on unique themes and designs.

Published: 04th October 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Construction of the Durga Puja mandap underway at Jharpada in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pandal hopping is set to be a delightful experience this year too as puja committees have started work on constructing pandals based on unique themes and designs. Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti (JDPS) has decided to construct a replica of Albert Hall Museum, the State museum of Rajasthan, to woo devotees.

The samiti members said their objective has always been to construct replicas of architectural wonders from across the globe. This year, the idol of Goddess Durga will be 12 feet tall and the medha (backdrop) will be around 20 feet. The idol and the medha are being designed and crafted by Cuttack-based artists while Kolkata-based professionals are busy decorating the pandal.

In order to ensure security at the pandal, 20 CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a watch on anti-social elements. Besides, a fire tender will be stationed to handle any emergency. JDPS vice-president Pratap Chandra Mishra said devotees will be served prasad comprising khichdi and halwa from Saptami onwards.
Visitors will also be treated to cultural programmes including live performances by popular singers Neeraj Bakshi and Sohini Mishra. A Meena Bazaar will also be set up for the visitors during the puja.

As traffic jams are common during the festival, JDPS has identified parking lots for the visitors around the pandal. Its 300 members along with police personnel and members of Jharpada-based Nurani Club will take care of security, parking and other important aspects.Jharpada puja pandal, one of the most popular in the city, has been a symbol of communal harmony with a large number of people from Muslim community participating in all stages of work every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Albert Hall Museum Jharpada Durga Puja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices