BJP women lodge complaint against cops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The women’s wing of BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Mahila Police alleging that some of its members were manhandled by three male police officers during a demonstration seeking ouster of Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy for his anti-women comments.

The complaint was filed by BJP Mahila Morcha president Prabhati Parida. Mahila IIC Iman Kalyani Nayak said based on the complaint, a diary entry has been made and further investigation is on. Though police did not reveal the names of the cops against whom the complaint was lodged, it is learnt that they are ACP-ranked officers.

During the protest, some BJP Mahila Morcha activists managed to reach Naveen Nivas, the residence of CM Naveen Patnaik, following which a scuffle broke out between them and the cops. Police said lady cops stopped the protestors from entering the CM’s residence.