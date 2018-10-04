Home States Odisha

Hockey legends to lock horns in exhibition match

An exhibition match will be played between Dhanraj Pillay-XI and Dilip Tirkey-XI to mark the inauguration of renovated Kalinga Stadium here on October 10. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  An exhibition match will be played between Dhanraj Pillay-XI and Dilip Tirkey-XI to mark the inauguration of renovated Kalinga Stadium here on October 10. The teams will comprise past and present Hockey players of the national team and include prominent names like PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, former India captain Sardar Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Viren Rasquinha and Deepak Thakur. The match is meant to showcase a refurbished Kalinga Stadium which is set to host the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 from November 28. 

Sports and Youth Services department secretary Vishal Dev said the State Government, in a bid to provide the best amenities to players, has given Kalinga Stadium a facelift with ultra-modern facilities. Former India Hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay said, “The State Government is breathing a new life into Hockey and I thank them for such initiative.” 

He said the exhibition match will be a landmark event in Indian Hockey. “I hope we will be able to entertain the crowd in the stadium and those watching the match at home,” the Olympian added. Former India full-back Dilip Tirkey said there is no better way to portray the glory of Odisha and Kalinga Stadium than getting the past and present of Indian Hockey together in the iconic match. 

“I am really excited about the face-off against Dhanraj Pillay-XI. My team is looking forward to give a good time to Hockey fans”, said the former Rajya Sabha Member from Odisha.

