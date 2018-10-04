Home States Odisha

Land cloud on oil reserve plan in Odisha

The detailed project report has been prepared and work on the project will start soon after land is available.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the Centre’s proposal to set up a strategic oil reserve near Chandikhole in Jajpur district making little headway due to land issues, the State Government on Thursday told the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas that land acquisition would be possible only after assessment of mineral deposits at the identified site. Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Sunjay Sushir discussed the land acquisition issue with Chief Secretary AP  Padhi at a high-level meeting here.

As the identified site is located on the foothills of Dankari, the major source of stone and laterite soil for construction activities, the State Government reportedly told Sudhir that the land required for the project could be handed over only after assessing the deposit of minor minerals and the time needed for its extraction.

“It was decided at the meeting that a technical team will assess the mineral reserve at Dankari and the time required for its extraction. A decision on handing over land will be taken after getting a report from the technical team,” sources said. Sudhir, however, told the media that the meeting was very fruitful and the State Government assured to extend all cooperation.

A team of officials from the Ministry had identified 400 acre of land on the foothills of Dankari under Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur for the proposed underground rock cavern in September, 2016. The State Government is yet to provide land for the project which received budgetary support from the Ministry of Finance in 2017.

“We have proposed to the State Government to send an official team to Padur in Karnataka to see the crude oil storage facility there,” Sudhir said. He said the 2.5 million tonne underground reserve at Padur has been set up on rocky ground. Replying to a question, the Union Joint Secretary said the project received Cabinet approval in June this year.

The detailed project report has been prepared and work on the project will start soon after land is available.The Chandikole facility will have a storage capacity of four million tonne and is estimated to cost around Rs 6,500 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil reserve plan Ministry of Petroleum Sunjay Sushir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices