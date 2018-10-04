Home States Odisha

North Orissa University cancels students’ union poll    

Tension prevailed at the university after a crude bomb was hurled near a girls’ hostel on Wednesday morning.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: After Utkal, Ravenshaw and Samblpur universities, the North Orissa University here on Wednesday cancelled elections to the students’ union scheduled to be held on October 11 following tension on the campus.

Tension prevailed at the university after a crude bomb was hurled near a girls’ hostel on Wednesday morning. As the aspiring candidates were scheduled to file their nomination papers for the union poll on Wednesday, university authorities apprehending violence cancelled the elections. Students staged sit-in dharna and created ruckus on the campus opposing the order. 

Students having affiliations to different political parties carried out rally on the campus and staged dharna in front of the main gate of the university demanding withdrawal of the order. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor over their demand. Police rushed to spot and pacified the student agitators.

Meanwhile, students’ union election was also cancelled in MPC Autonomous College, Baripada College, Government Women’s College, Baripada and Betnoti College following pre-election violence. 
A platoon of police force has been deployed at MPC Autonomous College. Three Assistant Sub-Inspectors and IIC of Baripada Town police station Ashok Kumar Nayak were present on the campus to maintain law and order.

Nominations rejected  in Malkangiri
Malkangiri: Filing of nomination ended amid series of campus violence in the district on Wednesday. Aspiring candidates of Malkangiri and Balimela colleges filed their nomination papers for the students’ union elections with huge processions. In Malkangiri College, nominations of 11 candidates, including two each for president, vice-president and general secretary posts, were found valid. Several nominations in Balimela College of Science and Technology were rejected due to shortage of attendance as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. Of four candidates filed for nominations of general secretary post, nominations of two of them, Sanjaya Kumar Panda and Ganesh Kumar Routray, have been found valid.

