One more succumbs to dengue in SCB in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One more person succumbed to dengue while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here on Wednesday.With this, the number of those who have fallen victim to the mosquito-borne disease this year has gone up to six in the premier Government-run hospital of the State. The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Biranchi Mahana of Nuapatana under Narasinghpur block of Cuttack district.

Hospital sources said Biranchi was admitted to the dengue ward of SCBMCH on September 27 and later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last at around 1 pm following kidney and liver failure. With Biranchi’s death, the death toll in Cuttack district due to dengue has risen to two.

As of Wednesday, a total of 107 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at SCBMCH and seven of them have been shifted to ICU. Sources said of 162 samples sent for testing to laboratory on Wednesday, 29 have tested positive for dengue including 11 from Jagatsinghpur, six from Cuttack, five from Jajpur, four from Kendrapara, two from Bhadrak and one from Dhenkanal district, informed Assistant Nodal Officer of SCBMCH Dengue Ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty.