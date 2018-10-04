Home States Odisha

Paree-II rescues 2,895 minors in Odisha

As many as 2,895 minors, including 550 girls, were rescued by Odisha from various parts of the State and country under Paree-II campaign.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As many as 2,895 minors, including 550 girls, were rescued by Odisha from various parts of the State and country under Paree-II campaign. In the first phase of the special campaign, which was conducted within the State, around 2,798 children, including 505 girls, were rescued. While in the second phase, 106 children, including 45 girls, were rescued from the National Capital Region, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Police said the process of verifying the number of children staying in shelter homes and engaged as child labourers is underway. Around eight teams comprising officers of Odisha police and officials of Women and Child Development department were formed for rescuing children from outside the State.

The first such team arrived had arrived from Andhra Pradesh on September 26 with several children who were accorded a warm welcome by Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma, Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay, Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra, Crime Branch SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat and Women and Child Development Department joint secretary (child welfare) Rega Geetarani Patnaik. The police had said the majority of the children, rescued from Andhra Pradesh, were staying in shelter homes.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay told ‘Express’ that 185 children were rescued in connection with specific cases of kidnapping under the campaign. Earlier, Odisha Police had rescued 8,115 minors between 2015 and 2017 under special operations Smile and Muskaan under the direction of the Union Home Ministry. 

The first phase of Paree-II campaign was held between September 1 and September 15 and focused on rescuing the children within the State while the second phase, which started from September 16 and continued till September 30, focused on rescuing children from other States.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Paree-II campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices