Police crack theft cases, arrest 4

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police on Tuesday cracked a series of loot and theft cases that took place in Sonepur town in the last two months and arrested four persons. Police raided several places in Sonepur and Balangir and arrested the accused identified as Abhilash Mishra of Ghodaghatpada in Sonepur, Laxmi Narayan Nanda, owner of Gayatri Alankar in Balangir, Gitananda Satapathy of Chhatamakhna village in Balangir and a minor boy. Police also seized 100 grams of gold from Nanda and stolen articles like LED TV, camera, three computers, one laptop, two mobiles, a tab, two printers and six sound speakers from the house of Mishra.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sonepur SP Debi Prasad Dash said a simple tracking of a mobile phone which had been stolen along with other items helped the police lay their hands on four criminals involved in several theft cases reported from different police limits.

He said the IT Cell of police department tracked the phone through GPS and a special team reached the house of main accused Mishra. During interrogation, Mishra confessed to his crime and informed that he had sold the stolen gold of 88 grams to a jeweller in Balangir.

On the basis of his information, a Sonepur police team conducted raids in Balangir and arrested Nanda and Satapathy, who had acted as a middleman during the deal, he informed.The SP said further investigation is on. All the accused except the minor boy have been forwarded to a local court and later they were remanded in jail custody after their bail pleas were rejected.