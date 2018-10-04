Home States Odisha

Police crack theft cases, arrest 4 in Sonepur, Odisha

Police on Tuesday cracked a series of loot and theft cases that took place in Sonepur town in the last two months and arrested four persons. 

Published: 04th October 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Police on Tuesday cracked a series of loot and theft cases that took place in Sonepur town in the last two months and arrested four persons. Police raided several places in Sonepur and Balangir and arrested the accused identified as Abhilash Mishra of Ghodaghatpada in Sonepur, Laxmi Narayan Nanda, owner of Gayatri Alankar in Balangir, Gitananda Satapathy of Chhatamakhna village in Balangir and a minor boy. Police also seized 100 grams of gold from Nanda and stolen articles like LED TV, camera, three computers, one laptop, two mobiles, a tab, two printers and six sound speakers from the house of Mishra.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sonepur SP Debi Prasad Dash said a simple tracking of a mobile phone which had been stolen along with other items helped the police lay their hands on four criminals involved in several theft cases reported from different police limits.  

He said the IT Cell of police department tracked the phone through GPS and a special team reached the house of main accused Mishra. During interrogation, Mishra confessed to his crime and informed that he had sold the stolen gold of 88 grams to a jeweller in Balangir.

On the basis of his information, a Sonepur police team conducted raids in Balangir and arrested Nanda and Satapathy, who had acted as a middleman during the deal, he informed.The SP said further investigation is on. All the accused except the minor boy have been forwarded to a local court and later they were remanded in jail custody after their bail pleas were rejected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Debi Prasad Dash loot and theft cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices