Safety steps to fix mishap black spots in accident-prone zones.

Authorities of Transport and Police departments, as well as NHAI, had identified 256 black spots on accident-prone stretches of major roads in the State last year.

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Wednesday asked all Superintending Engineers (SE) of Roads and Buildings (R&B) circles to form Black Spot Committees to examine the safety deficiencies in accident-prone zones. The Engineer-in-Chief (Civil) of Works department has asked the R&B SEs of all circles to examine the road design at accident black spots and take appropriate corrective measures as per need. Apart from the SEs, R&B Executive Engineers and internal road safety auditors will be part of these black spot committees in the circles concerned.   

In a letter to the SEs, Chief Engineer (Roads) OP Patel said, “The committees will visit and inspect the black spot sites, report the deficiencies, reasons and requirement of corrective remedial measures.” 
He said the accident-prone spots where long-term measures are required will be surveyed by engineers for preparation of base map and estimates. During survey, the committees will consult local police personnel in determining the reasons of accidents and seek suggestions for corrective measures, said the Chief Engineer.

Authorities of Transport and Police departments, as well as NHAI, had identified 256 black spots on accident-prone stretches of major roads in the State last year. The survey will be carried out at all the identified black spots. Sources said the move has been planned to bring down road mishaps and accident-related deaths in the State. 

As per the report of Transport department, there has been a 13 per cent increase in fatal accidents in 2017-18 compared to the previous year. Last year, the State recorded 1,390 deaths in 2,891 road accidents.
The report further reveals that Jharsuguda, Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Khurda, Sambalpur, Balasore, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Balangir are the districts where more accident-prone zones exist.

