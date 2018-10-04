Home States Odisha

School students protest shortage of teachers in Odisha

Raising slogans, students demanded appointment of more teachers in the 68-year-old school which functions from one-room classroom.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Student protesting outside the collectorate in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Over 50 students of government-run primary school staged a protest outside the collectorate on Wednesday demanding a safe building, adequate teachers and other infrastructure.The children dressed in uniforms were accompanied by their parents to the collectorate, about 20 km from their institution at Sanamanatia village under Kendrapara block. Raising slogans, they demanded appointment of more teachers in the 68-year-old school which functions from one-room classroom.

The children also brought to the notice of district administration the dilapidated condition of the school building and rampant irregularities in mid-day meal, which they have been deprived of for the last 18 days. The MDM is a major pushing factor for drawing students to government schools.

“Two rooms of the school building are in a dilapidated condition. More than 50 students are packed in one classroom like sardines as the other is used for office purpose. When it rains, water leaks through the roof, the iron rods of the ceiling are exposed and rusted leading to fears of the building crumbling down,” said Prakash Nayak, worried father of a student. Repeated pleas of the parents to the authorities concerned to repair the building and appoint teachers have fallen on deaf ears, he said.

On the other hand, staff shortage has also hampered the quality of education. Against the sanctioned teaching posts of five, only one teacher has been imparting lessons to students from Class I to V for more than a year.Susant Mallick, the teacher said “I face several problems in teaching the students of different classes. We rushed to the Collector’s office after the students sat on dharna.”

Additional Block Education Officer, Kendrapara, Bhagirathi Nanda said as the school has only one classroom it has been decided to shift the school to nearby Ramdas Sanskrit School. The department will soon appoint more teachers and the authorities have already granted `2.5 lakh to build a new school building. Construction work of the school will start soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shortage of teachers Kendrapara block

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices