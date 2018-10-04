Home States Odisha

Situation in Puri under control

The police forces conducted flag march and the situation was brought under control.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:12 AM

Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri | File photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Dr RP Sharma on Wednesday said the protestors opposing the queue system introduced in Sri Jagannath temple resorted to large-scale violence and vandalism in Puri on Wednesday.
The DGP said since it was an emotive issue, the police had immediately swung into action. While controlling the mob, police exercised caution in the beginning, and thereafter three platoons of Odisha Swift Action Force (OSAF) were rushed to Puri for managing the situation. 

“State Government property was damaged during the protests, especially around the temple vicinity. The district information office, the new and old temple offices, part of the temple outpost and temple administration’s office were vandalised. Some miscreants also caused damage at the residence of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty,” Dr Sharma said. 

The police forces conducted flag march and the situation was brought under control. Forces have been deployed at strategic places and the issues will be discussed by the Collector and the SP. On being asked about the demands of the locals to transfer the Puri SP, the DGP said they are inquiring into the incident and steps will be taken if any lapses are found. About 30 persons, including 20 police personnel, were injured during the protests.

