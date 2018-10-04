Tension at Jajpur’s NC College as polls cancelled 

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The NC Government College was declared closed sine die on Wednesday following the bomb hurling incident that rocked college campus. The students’ union election in the college was also cancelled. As per reports, some miscreants hurled bombs at the new ladies’ hostel of NC College on Wednesday morning forcing the authorities to close the college sine die.

However, no casualties or damage have been reported following the incident. Apprehending tension on the campus, the college authorities asked boarders to vacate the hostels. Later, adequate police forces were deployed in and around the college to avoid any untoward situation.

On the other hand, students of various colleges, including Vyas Nagar Autonomous College, UNS College, SG College, Sukinda College, Baba Bhairabananda Autonomous College, Sahaspur College and Dharmasala Mohavidyalaya in the district filed their nominations for the students’ union elections scheduled to be held on

October 11.