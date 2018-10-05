11 held for Puri violence, more forces deployed 

By Express News Service

PURI: As many as 11 persons were arrested in connection with the arson and violence near Jagannath temple in Puri on Wednesday even as Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma told mediapersons on Thursday that those involved in the incident would be prosecuted as per law.

DGP Sharma along with Amitabh Thakur, IG (Law and Order) and Soumendra Priyadarshi, IG (Central) visited Puri to take stock of the situation. They held a closed door meeting with Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi and other senior officers. The DGP is learnt to have directed identification of the accused from CCTV and media footages, gather evidence and arrest them as early as possible.

According to sources, 16 cases have been registered with Lion’s Gate and Town police stations and 62 accused persons identified so far. Cases have been registered against about 100 persons for arson, loot and attack on police personnel.

Four special police teams have been formed to nab the accused who include street vendors, criminals and some servitors. Additional police force from Bhubaneswar have arrived for the purpose.Sources said more complaints are likely to be lodged by the temple administration soon while estimation of the loss due to violence was under process. The temple’s Chief Administrator PK Mahapatra said he would send CCTV footage and video clippings of the arson along with a report to the amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium in a couple of days. The amicus curiae had sought a report from him in this regard.

Meanwhile, the temple administration has modified entry facility for locals after a peace committee meeting. As per new arrangements, locals can enter temple through all four gates after showing their Aadhaar card in support of their claim as local residents. Meanwhile, devotees from outside visited the temple in the queue without any hassles on the day.