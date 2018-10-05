115 high school students felicitated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 115 students who secured first, second and third positions in the HSC-2018 examination were felicitated by Bobby Mohanty Foundation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti at Narasinghpur block of Cuttack district.

The students were given certificates and books at the function presided over by founder of the non-profit organisation Bobby Mohanty in presence of parents, headmasters, Government officials and local intellectuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohanty said the foundation is committed to extend all help and cooperation to bright students who are deprived of higher education due to financial constraints. The foundation plans to organise health camps at various places for kidney ailments, he added.A similar event to felicitate meritorious students was held at Badamba on September 30. Bobby Mohanty Foundation operates from Narasinghpur and Badamba block.