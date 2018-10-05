Bodies of missing boys found in Mahanadi, Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Bodies of two minor boys, who were missing for the last two days, were found in Mahanadi river near Bhuasuni Gada here on Thursday morning.The duo are eight-year-old Debasish Behera and 12-year-old Manas Nayak of Krushak Bazar slum within Bidanasi police limits.

Both Manas, a Class VI student of Raghunathjew High School and Debasis, a Class III student of Police High School, had gone out for cycling on October 2 afternoon but did not returned home.The next day, families of both the kids lodged missing reports with Bidanasi police.Sources said locals spotted the bodies of the boys in the river and also found their clothes lying beside a cycle on the banks of Mahanadi.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Bidanasi IIC PK Rout said it seems to be an incident of drowning. As per preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the two boys had gone to take bath in Mahanadi and drowned after falling into the 10 to 12 feet deep pit dug on the river bed to erect pillars for stretching pipelines discharging storm water, The postmortem report is awaited for further investigation, Rout added.