Expectant mother carried on cot as ambulance fails to reach doorsteps

BARIPADA: Bad road connectivity has been acting as hindrance in shifting patients from remote pockets of Mayurbhanj district to hospitals. With ambulance failing to reach the doorsteps, villagers carry patients on cots or slings to the vehicle which waits at the nearest motorable road.

In a fresh incident, a pregnant woman had to be carried on a cot from Chaulagheri village under Bangiriposi block to an ambulance, which was waiting on the other side of Shankarai brook near the village on Thursday.

According to sources, 22-year-old Tumi Singh complained of labour pain around 7.30 am following which her husband Kalu contacted 102. The ambulance, however, could not reach the village which lacks road connectivity and stood waiting about a kilometre away on the main road.

Parents and neighbours of Kalu carried her on a cot to ambulance by crossing a brook even as she was writhing in pain. On reaching the main road, she was shifted to the ambulance which took her to Bangiriposi CHC. Later, she was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

A similar incident was reported on September 30. An expectant mother Sukumani Singh, wife of Bablu Singh of Chaulagheri village, too had to be carried on a cot to the main road before being shifted to Bangiriposi hospital in an ambulance. The following two villages are cut off from the mainland as the brook is an obstacle. A bridge over the brook and motorable road are the long-standing demands of the two villages. But neither the district administration nor the local MLA are taking necessary steps despite repeated requests. The villagers said though Bangiriposi is the constituency of former sports minister and present MLA Sudam Marndi, no measures have been taken to provide road connectivity to the villages, the residents of which have been facing untold miseries.