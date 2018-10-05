Home States Odisha

Government meets demands of primary teachers

The agitating primary school teachers called off their protest on Thursday after the State Government decided to restructure their cadre including that of headmasters.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The agitating primary school teachers called off their protest on Thursday after the State Government decided to restructure their cadre including that of headmasters.Official sources said the primary school teachers will get at least three promotions during their service period. The decision will benefit 72,563 teachers across the State. The decision was announced at a media conference by officials of School and Mass Education department in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat here.

Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education department Pradipta Mohapatra said the proposal for cadre restructuring of primary school teachers was pending since long. The Chief Minister accepted the demand on Thursday, he said.After restructuring of their cadre, the primary school teachers can be promoted to three categories, Level-2, Level-4 and Level-5.

President of Odisha Primary Teachers’ Association Rajesh Mohanty announced that they decided to withdraw their agitation as the State Government has fulfilled their long standing demands including cadre restructuring, increase of grade pay to `2800 per month and promotion. The teachers were on dharna since the first week of September.

