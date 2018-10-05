Home States Odisha

No polls on 32 campuses

Students’ union elections have been scrapped in several universities and colleges across the State due to campus violence in the last one week.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students’ union elections have been scrapped in several universities and colleges across the State due to campus violence in the last one week. So far, 13 colleges in the State have been closed sine die. Sambalpur University was also closed sine die on Wednesday following campus violence, the Higher Education department said. This year, there will be no elections in Ravenshaw University, Utkal University and North Odisha University. On Thursday, Deba Ray College and Rajdhani College in the State Capital were closed sine die following campus unrest. As of now, no elections will be held in 32 colleges and universities across the State. The union polls are scheduled to be held on October 11.

Bomb hurled

Jagatsinghpur: Tension prevailed at Alaka College in Biridi block of the district after miscreants hurled bomb near the principal’s  office on Thursday. Panic gripped students of the college who left the campus apprehending group clash.

Principal Banmali Behera said some miscreants hurled bombs on the campus to create disturbances ahead of the students’ union elections. No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap. While an FIR has been lodged at Biridi police station, efforts are on to maintain peace inside the campus, he added.
In another development, students, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), launched a hunger strike in front of SVM College, Jagatsinghpur protesting ‘illegal’ rejection of candidature during verification of nomination papers. As per reports, nomination papers of Antrayami Behera, Manas Rout, Sujit Kumar Swain, Satyajit Behera and Debasish Mohanty for different posts were rejected during scrutiny.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sambalpur University Campus Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices