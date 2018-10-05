Odisha: Sambalpur University students vacate hostels

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The students of Sambalpur University vacated their hostels on Thursday after university syndicate declared the institution closed sine die. The sine die was declared on Wednesday evening following the student unrest after attack on Assistant Professor Rajat Kujur by three students on September 24.

The university authorities had asked the students to vacate the hostels by 9 am on Thursday and assured to support them. The university provided buses to drop the students at railway station and bus stand for their onward journey.

However, many students are unhappy with the closure decision. A boarder of Bhagirathi hostel, Soumya Sankalp Panda, said the students are made to suffer due to failure of the university authorities to deal with petty issues. The situation was not so serious on the university campus. The declaration of sine die will affect studies, he said.

The university campus had been witnessing perpetual student unrest after the attack on Kujur. Even the university syndicate had cancelled the students’ union election for 2018-19 on October 1 over the reason.

On Wednesday, a group of students staged dharna in front of the administrative block demanding that the three students, who attacked Kujur, be rusticated while another group demanded holding of students’ union poll. Subsequently, the university syndicate declared sine die.

Vice-Chancellor Deepak Behera said the university would have been closed from October 11 for Dussehra vacation. However, they closed the university seven days before, which includes two holidays, he said. The university will open after the vacation, he added.