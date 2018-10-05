Home States Odisha

Odisha: Two held, stolen goods worth Rs 10 Lakh recovered

Police on Thursday arrested two persons for theft and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

The two accused, identified as Bibek Senapati and Bikas Das of Salia Sahi, were arrested on the basis of a complaint filed with Nayapalli police by one Bishnu Prasad Patnaik. The complainant stated that on October 2, he found the door of his shop broken and several electronic accessories, laptops and Rs 88,000 missing.

“We recovered six laptops, two mobile phones, several electronic accessories worth Rs 10 lakh along with Rs 82,000 from the possession of Senapati and Das. A case has been registered and the accused will be produced in court,” Nayapalli police said.

Comments

